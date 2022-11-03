Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
