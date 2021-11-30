 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert