Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.