Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.