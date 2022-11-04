Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winston Salem. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
