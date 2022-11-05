Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.