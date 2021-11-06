 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News