Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
