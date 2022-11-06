Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecas…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. T…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in W…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The forecast is cal…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degree…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 63F…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…