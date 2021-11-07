Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening in Winston Salem: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It shou…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 de…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The Winst…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temper…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. P…