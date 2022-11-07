 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

