Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
