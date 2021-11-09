 Skip to main content
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

