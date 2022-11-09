Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.