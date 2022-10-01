 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

