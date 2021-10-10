 Skip to main content
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

