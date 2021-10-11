Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.