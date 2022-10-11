 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

