 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Wednesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News