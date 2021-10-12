For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem Wednesday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The fo…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted.…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.