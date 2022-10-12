This evening in Winston Salem: A steady rain early. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing late. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
