Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winston Salem area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The fo…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston S…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.