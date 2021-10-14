Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.