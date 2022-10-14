Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.