Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Generally fair. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

