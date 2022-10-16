Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.