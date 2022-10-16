For the drive home in Winston Salem: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. T…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 62 degrees i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. E…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.