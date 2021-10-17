Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston S…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees to…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to rea…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 deg…