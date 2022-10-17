 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

