This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfa…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 62 degrees i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 53 degrees is to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. E…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks t…