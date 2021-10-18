 Skip to main content
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

