This evening in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
