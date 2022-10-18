Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 3:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
