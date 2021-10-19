 Skip to main content
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

