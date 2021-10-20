This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
