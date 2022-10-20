For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
