Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
