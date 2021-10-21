 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

