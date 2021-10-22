 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

