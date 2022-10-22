This evening in Winston Salem: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
