Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
