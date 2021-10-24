 Skip to main content
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

