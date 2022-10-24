 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert