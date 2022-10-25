This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
