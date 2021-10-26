Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.