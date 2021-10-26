 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News