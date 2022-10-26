Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.