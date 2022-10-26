This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
