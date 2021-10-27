Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
