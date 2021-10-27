 Skip to main content
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

