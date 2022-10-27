 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert