Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.