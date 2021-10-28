 Skip to main content
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Friday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

