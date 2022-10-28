Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
