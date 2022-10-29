 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

