Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
