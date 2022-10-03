 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

