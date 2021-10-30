Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today'…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Friday's f…
Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It s…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatu…