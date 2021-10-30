Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.