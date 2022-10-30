Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
