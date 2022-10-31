 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Rain likely. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

