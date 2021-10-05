 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News